CLOSE
News
HomeNews

National Suicide Prevention Week: 4 Ways To With Someone Who Is Suicidal [VIDEO]

Lonely preteen student in locker room

Source: SDI Productions / Getty

Kati Morton wants us to have a serious conversation about Suicide. For National Suicide Prevention Week, she will be teaming up with YouTube to release videos that focus on suicide prevention, conversations about suicide, as well as creating a safety plan for those who feel that they may be experiencing suicidal thoughts.

In her first video she breaks down the best way to talk to someone who may be suicidal.

1) ask questions & listen.

2) don’t try to fix it!

3) offer real support.

4) Stick with them.

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
‘LHHHS6’ Recap: A1’s Mom Tried It When She…
 9 hours ago
09.10.19
Mane Magic: Jordyn Woods #DMXChallenge Is Giving Us…
 17 hours ago
09.10.19
Charity That Got $200K From NFL’s Inspire Change…
 19 hours ago
09.10.19
Stampede At Lil Weezyana Festival Leaves Several Injured
 19 hours ago
09.09.19
5 On It: Frenchie Davis
 19 hours ago
09.10.19
Residents Of Bahamas Evacuating To U.S. Told To…
 19 hours ago
09.09.19
Sony Is Bringing The Walkman Back, But With…
 21 hours ago
09.10.19
Fade Served: McDonald’s Employee Choked & 2-Pieced A…
 21 hours ago
09.10.19
Kanye West Took His Sunday Service Show to…
 22 hours ago
09.09.19
Kawhi Leonard’s Sister Allegedly Beat 84-Year-Old To Death…
 22 hours ago
09.09.19
Offset Knows His Kicks, Drops $31K Sneaker Shopping…
 22 hours ago
09.09.19
Alexis Skyy & Friend Carjacked At ATL Gas…
 23 hours ago
09.09.19
ASAP Rocky’s First Lawyer In Sweden Shot In…
 1 day ago
09.09.19
Swae Lee’s Ex Arrested After Allegedly Headbutting Rapper
 1 day ago
09.09.19
Eazy-E’s Family Revealed New Tombstone On Compton Rapper’s…
 2 days ago
09.08.19
Kevin Hart Walking But In “Excruciating Pain” After…
 2 days ago
09.08.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close