Alexis Skyy & Friend Carjacked At ATL Gas Station

The reality star and her close friend were robbed of a luxury vehicle.

Alexis Skyy and a close friend were reportedly robbed according to an Instagram post from the friend. Sabrina Peterson, using the Instagram account @TheGlamUniversity, shared details of the armed robbery that occurred over the weekend at an Atlanta gas station.

“On God! Myself & @alexisskyy_ was robbed at gunpoint last night at the QT on Howell Mill. I know you probably just thought it was two girls & a nice car but it’s DEEPER THAN THAT! Let’s call it a mistake! The blessing is my son or her daughter wasn’t in the car because you would have taken our kids too,” Peterson wrote in the caption of the post.

She added several other posts regarding the robbery, which can be viewed below, including staging a rally later today at the station to protest the targeting of Black women in these crimes. Peterson also shared testimony from other women who have been targeted in similar incidents.

In the string of posts, Peterson shared a post that Skyy’s boyfriend, Trouble, in where he demanded the return of the vehicle with a cash reward.

Alexis Skyy & Friend Carjacked At ATL Gas Station was originally published on hiphopwired.com

