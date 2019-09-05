CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

50 Cent Apologizes To Moneybagg Yo For Dumb Comment Towards Megan Thee Stallion

When trolling goes wrong.

50 Cent Apologizes To Moneybagg Yo For Megan Thee Stallion Disrespect

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Somebody needs to get the strap for 50 Cent. The infamous internet troll had to apologize to Megan Thee Stallion’s boyfriend Moneybagg Yo for a very lame comment he made towards his girlfriend.

Fofty is already getting on people’s nerves because he changed the Power’s theme song and replaced it with a remix we didn’t ask for. Now he really played himself by talking about the Hip-Hop’s hottest artist Megan Thee Stallion. Moneybagg Yo and Thee Stallion’s relationship has been heating as of late with the couple being more open about dating. Over the weekend the “Dior” rapper shared a very tantalizing photo of the leader of “Hot Nerd Fall” seductively posing on a pool table with the caption “She Wit Wat3va I’m Wit.”

View this post on Instagram

She Wit Wat3va I’m Wit.

A post shared by BIG SPEAKER (@moneybaggyo) on

Fifty being the troll he is couldn’t resist the opportunity to rib his friend. He left a comment under the post stating  “All kinda good looking hoes out here the pressure a break em. Lol.” He failed to clarify what he meant by the comment. But some are interpreting it as him saying there are plenty of good looking women that will make it difficult for Moneybagg to stay faithful. We doubt he has that issue at all, especially with Meghan.

Moneybagg did take issue with Fif’s use of the term “hoe” in regards to Thee Stallion and replied “Yeah hoes, but she don’t fall in dat category.” The “Outta Control” rapper apologized immediately “claiming he didn’t even realize that it was Megan” in the photo and “he meant no disrespect.”

This should definitely serve as a lesson to the G-Unit general to be a bit more cautious while trolling.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

50 Cent Apologizes To Moneybagg Yo For Dumb Comment Towards Megan Thee Stallion was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Relief - New York
Nicki Minaj Suggests She’s Retiring From Rap To…
 1 hour ago
09.05.19
NFL, Roc Nation Will Donate $400K To Chicago…
 3 hours ago
09.05.19
Tekashi 6ix9ine Expected To Take The Stand Against…
 3 hours ago
09.05.19
50 Cent Apologizes To Moneybagg Yo For Dumb…
 4 hours ago
09.05.19
Lil Nas X Goes Futuristic For His “Panini”…
 5 hours ago
09.05.19
Array
Alleged Drug Dealer Charged In Connection With Mac…
 21 hours ago
09.04.19
DMX Blesses Maine Family With Shoes For School
 1 day ago
09.04.19
Screening Of Columbia Pictures' "Concussion" - Red Carpet
Watch The Trailer For ‘Bad Boys For Life’…
 1 day ago
09.04.19
20 items
Jeezy And Jeannie Mai Make It Official In…
 1 day ago
09.04.19
Tune Chats - Honoring Trina
Trina’s Mother, Vernessa Taylor Dies Of Cancer At…
 1 day ago
09.04.19
13 items
Bey Day: 13 Times Beyonce Slayed Us Effortlessly
 1 day ago
09.04.19
9 items
Everyone Still Hates Him: The Most Brutal, Angry…
 2 days ago
09.04.19
Lela Rochon Returns To Social Media Wearing Wedding…
 2 days ago
09.04.19
Black Twitter Has Thoughts About Forever 21 Potentially…
 2 days ago
09.03.19
Woman Sues After Being Forced To Deliver Baby…
 2 days ago
09.03.19
Blac Chyna Doesn’t Get Child Support And Doesn’t…
 2 days ago
09.03.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close