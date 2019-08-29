CLOSE
Paul Mooney Cancels Atlanta Show, Takes Time Off Following Richard Pryor Jr. Allegations

Ya think?

Paul Mooney is taking time off. After accusations came to light that he allegedly slept with, check that, molested the late Richard Pryor’s son, while the kid was underage, he’s canceled shows, including a recent gig in an Atlanta.

You can probably expect more cancellations on deck.

Reports TMZ:

Paul Mooney isn’t leaping at the opportunity to show his face in public after being accused of misconduct with Richard Pryor Jr. — the comic just pulled out of a show — and we’re told he’ll be taking the next few weeks off.

Mooney was set to take the stage Wednesday in Atlanta at the ATL Comedy Theater, where he was serving as the MC for the night in a long lineup of comedians. But, a sign outside the venue made it clear … PM wasn’t going to show.

The sign reads, “ATTENTION!! Paul Mooney is NOT on show tonight due to health reasons. We will transfer purchase to Faizon Love or Donnell Rawlings. Let box office know.”

Reportedly, Paul Mooney, who vehemently denies the allegations, will be laying low for a while.

