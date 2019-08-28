Houston Woman Pleads Guilty To Shooting Man In The Head While On Facebook Live

A year after Cassandra Damper stood accused of shooting Devyn Holmes in the head during a Facebook Live stream, the Houston-area woman pled guilty to a charge of aggravated assault with reckless serious bodily injury.

On Easter Sunday in 2018, Damper, Holmes and another man were sitting in a car outside of a Valero gas station in southwest Houston streaming live on Facebook. Court records show that a gun in Damper’s hand went off, striking Holmes in the head.

Sentencing is scheduled for a later date. Holmes has been rehabbing and making progress since the 2018 incident, first learning how to speak and stand on his own two feet without assistance again.

Damper was previously charged with tampering with evidence after police said she attempted to wipe off her hands before testing for gun powder residue.

