Kevin Hart Ordered To Pay $700K To Former Biz Partners

Kevin Hart has been ordered by a judge to pay his former business partners just over $700,000 after they claim he failed to pay a commission cost for brokering a 2015 deal. The actor and comedian has been haggling over this case with the company for two years, even countersuing after claiming they used his likeness without his permission.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, A New York judge sided with the comedian’s former business partners at iGo Marketing & Entertainment in the multi-million dollar lawsuit they brought against Hart.

The judge ordered,” that the defendants shall remit payment to the plaintiff in the total amount of $701,539.73 within sixty (60) days of the date of this Order.”

The decision brings an end to the case that has dragged on for nearly two years.

Back in 2017, iGo Marketing & Entertainment sued Hart claiming they entered into a deal with him to negotiate marketing and celebrity tie-in deals on his behalf. iGo has worked with Jerry Seinfeld, Jamie Foxx, John Legend and many others.

They claim their deal with Hart called for them to get paid 15% on any deal they negotiated for Hart.

The outlet adds that although Hart stopped dealing with the company in 2015, a deal they negotiated that year with Rally Healthcare that was to last for three years.

The iGo side says that while Hart did indeed leave the partnership, that didn’t make him exempt from paying his slated 15 percent commission.

Hart has not made a public statement about the matter as of yet.

