Footaction is focusing on some of the most creative youth this nation has to offer to invest in the future design. The brand is teaming HBCU students for its No 1 Way design program.

Launched in partnership with Foot Locker and the PENSOLE Academy, the No 1 Way program will be seeking talent a pool of current students and recent graduates from the countries 80+ HBCU’s. The goal is to ultimately “foster diversity of talent and champion the idea of creative individuality.”

The Pensole Footwear Design Academy is a footwear design school based in Portland. Five finalists will be selected to participate in an intensive thee-week PENSOLE Master Class that will mentor and prepare the fledgling designers to create capsule collections that will be ready for the market. Also involved is the The Functional Apparel and Accessories Studio (FAAS) at PENSOLE, founded by renowned designer Angela Medlin.

“The No 1 Way Design Program underscores the need to grow and foster diversity and creativity in our industry,” said D’Wayne Edwards, founder of PENSOLE. “We have chosen to work with HBCU students in order to celebrate the creative energy of this community and develop a platform to foster and express their individuality.”

The PENSOLE Master Class participants will showcase their designs at New York Fashion Week in February 2020, with the top three finalists also receiving cash prizes. The winner will be chosen by a panel of judges, with the winning No 1 Way collection eventually being produced and sold nationwide in Footaction stores.

Find out more info about the Master Class at https://pensole.com/competition/no1way/.

Footaction Launches ‘No 1 Way’ Design Program For HBCU Students was originally published on hiphopwired.com

