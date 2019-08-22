CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Take A Break! The Benefits of Fasting from Social Media

It’s completely OK to give your Twitter fingers and your mind a break from the Internet. Your soul with thank you.

Young woman checking phone in bunk bed, roommate sleeping in the other bed

Source: Klaus Vedfelt / Getty

Social media… it’s a gift and a curse.

On one hand, it’s a great tool to keep us connected to our friends, family, newsworthy events and even our favorite celebrities. Yet, on the other, it’s also become a cesspool of people so desperate for likes and validation that they’ll do anything to get it and to stay relevant with their followers.

So, it should come as no surprise that researchers have concluded that negative social media usage can actually have an effect on mental health as it has become common to compare your life and all of your mistakes to someone else’s highlight reel full of pics of endless travel, great friends, an amazing love life and a bomb career. Sometimes, a break is needed to regain focus and take control of your own life.

Clinical psychologist Dr. Josh Klapow, PhD, recently explained to Bustle.com why it’s so important to detox from Facebook, Instagram or Twitter every once in a while.

He explained, “using social media to the extent that it dominates your activities daily is not good,” and if you find yourself scrolling for the majority of your day, it might be time for a change.  In following Dr. Klapow’s advice, I recently pushed pause on my social media usage in an attempt to spend more time focusing on my own goals and living in the moment, which and I’ll say it did wonders for my sanity.

Want to join me in this social media fast? Here are some benefits I found were my good for my soul:

  • It helps you feel good about yourself and your accomplishments

 Eliminating social media also eliminates the constant need to have a front-row seat to what everyone else is doing. Without all of those distractions, you’re able to solely focus on you. Those things you’ve accomplished that once felt small compared to your followers will now feel big because, without social media, the only person you’re comparing yourself to is you. A break from the social space will allow you to realize that you and your accomplishments are enough!

I'm ready to create my masterpiece

Source: Squaredpixels / Getty

  • It can help enhance your creative side

Social media can be extremely thought-consuming. There’s an endless amount of information that’s constantly filtering into our minds that eventually starts to influence our perception and can even alter our actions. Without taking a break from this constant stimulation, it becomes harder for us to tap into our inner creativity—the part that makes us truly unique.

As creatives, we create best when our minds have time to wander without any external influences, and with social media continuously in our faces, it becomes easy to forget our own thoughts and take on the ideas of those that we’re influenced by the most. Take a break and let your creativity soar!

  • It allows you to reprioritize

If you find yourself scrolling through social media when you first wake up, throughout the day and before you go to bed, it might be safe to say that your priorities may need some adjusting. Instead, using that time to meditate, read, write, exercise or doing something else productive (without doing it for the ‘gram) will allow you to prioritize your daily activities and find something good for your future self. Just think of how much more work you will get done!

Take a picture of me honey

Source: mihailomilovanovic / Getty

  • Opportunity to spend more face-to-time with people you love

Detoxing from social media also forces you to keep up with your friends in family in real-time – not only by checking their social accounts. Stepping away from the ‘gram will give you more time to call, text or coordinate a meetup and build stronger relationships with your loved ones. Yes, social media is good for you keeping you connected with folks that are far but use this time away to strengthen the relationships that are right in front of your face.

  • You’ll learn to be in the moment and actually experience life

Walking away for a bit will actually let you live in the moment, rather than trying to capture the best content to post to your social channels. How many times have you missed out on enjoying an important moment with your friends or family because you were too busy trying to capture the moment to share with your followers? Eliminating social media from your life for a bit will allow you to learn how to live in the moment and create valuable memories that you’ll love more, because you’re actually living it rather than watching it.

BEAUTIES: Have you taken a break from social media before? 

RELATED NEWS:

Protect Yourself! 5 Ways To Prevent Identity Theft

What This Young Mother Living With HIV Wants You To Know

Relax, Relate, Release! 10 Ways To Improve Your Mental Health In 2019

NBCUniversal's 73rd Annual Golden Globes After Party - Arrivals

No Stigma, No Shame! 14 Black Women In Hollywood Who Battled Depression

14 photos Launch gallery

No Stigma, No Shame! 14 Black Women In Hollywood Who Battled Depression

Continue reading No Stigma, No Shame! 14 Black Women In Hollywood Who Battled Depression

No Stigma, No Shame! 14 Black Women In Hollywood Who Battled Depression

[caption id="attachment_2847533" align="alignleft" width="732"] Source: Gabriel Olsen / Getty[/caption] It's no secret that NeNe Leakes and her husband Gregg had an incredibly trying year as he battled cancer. So it shouldn't be surprising that it took a toll on the Real Housewife of Atlanta's mental health. The 51-year-old recently told Hollywood Life that the responsibilities of taking care of her husband was overwhelming and dug her into a serious depression. "Being a caretaker and doing something like caring for someone with cancer for the first time in my life, then to have to be the breadwinner for everything, it's a lot," she said, adding, "The overseer of everything in our life, it was a lot of pressure and it really did feel like depression." [caption id="attachment_2997921" align="alignleft" width="729"] Source: Denise Truscello / Getty[/caption] NeNe also said that she didn't even know she was depressed until her doctor noticed her symptoms. "I don't really know what depression is, but I was speaking to my OBGYN and I was telling her a lot about how I felt and she said, 'I think that you're going through a depression,' and I didn't really know what a depression felt like except for what anyone said," she explained. She also admitted that she took the anti-depressants her doc prescribed her and they helped. "She gave me some medication and it really worked and it helped me out a lot," she added. "I don't think I really understood how serious that was for us and how much pressure I had on me." Here's the thing: NeNe isn't alone being a Black woman struggling with depression. From Fantasia to Willow Smith to Kerry Washington, here are 14 stars who weren't afraid to open up and share their personal journey with us. Read more about their bravery and healing below:

 

Take A Break! The Benefits of Fasting from Social Media was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Common & Angela Rye Back Together After Therapy
 8 hours ago
08.29.19
2015 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 - Show
Kanye West Reportedly Announces New Album, ‘Jesus Is…
 10 hours ago
08.29.19
17 items
‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ Picked Up For…
 12 hours ago
08.29.19
Pusha T Drops “Coming Home” With Lauryn Hill…
 14 hours ago
08.29.19
Paul Mooney Cancels Atlanta Show, Takes Time Off…
 14 hours ago
08.29.19
5 items
PUMA Unveils Nipsey Hussle Capsule Collection [Photos]
 15 hours ago
08.29.19
Michael Jackson Estate Fires Back At Wade Robson…
 16 hours ago
08.29.19
North Carolina Man Seen On Video Punching 11-Year-Old…
 19 hours ago
08.29.19
Leslie Jones Leaves ‘SNL’ To Pursue Other Creative…
 1 day ago
08.28.19
17 items
See The Final Trailer For Joaquin Phoenix’s ‘Joker’…
 1 day ago
08.28.19
Joe Responds To Fans Demanding OG Version of…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Kevin Hart Ordered To Pay $700K To Former…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
49 items
Travis Scott Hosted ‘Look Mom I Can Fly’…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Kel Mitchell Shared That He Was Supposed To…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
10 Legit Reasons Millennials Are Afraid To Have…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
‘The Challenge’ Star Theo Campbell Left Blind In…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close