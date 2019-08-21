CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Cardi B Claps At NYPD After They Allegedly Shut Down Charity Event, Flips Cops The Bird

The Bronx rapper says that her friend Star Brim was organizing a back-to-school event in Brooklyn.

92.3 Real Street Festival

Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

Cardi B is passionate about not only her career but to supporting initiatives that she believes in. By way of an Instagram video, the Bronx rapper fired off some choice words for the NYPD after they allegedly canceled a back-to-school event hosted in Brooklyn by a good friend of hers.

Page Six reported first about the cancellation of Star Brim’s event in Brooklyn, causing Cardi to get into her bag while giving the NYPD a sharp piece of her mind.

Page Six reports:

In the video, the Bronx-born “Money” rapper accused the NYPD of scaring off the principal of the Brownsville school where her friend Star Brim was set to host a back-to-school drive next Tuesday.

“I find that s–t so f—ked up by the NYPD … it’s like this is really for the kids; Shorty was really coming out her pockets, just to help the community, and it was for kids to have a fun, positive day,” Cardi fumed in the video.

She then unleashed on the department.

“I just find that s—t so f—ked up. And f—k you and motherf—king suck a fart and suffocate on it. F—k you!” she said and flipped a middle finger to the camera.

The video can be seen below. A Warning: There is some profanity.

Photo: Getty

Cardi B Claps At NYPD After They Allegedly Shut Down Charity Event, Flips Cops The Bird was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Common & Angela Rye Back Together After Therapy
 9 hours ago
08.29.19
2015 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 - Show
Kanye West Reportedly Announces New Album, ‘Jesus Is…
 10 hours ago
08.29.19
17 items
‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ Picked Up For…
 12 hours ago
08.29.19
Pusha T Drops “Coming Home” With Lauryn Hill…
 14 hours ago
08.29.19
Paul Mooney Cancels Atlanta Show, Takes Time Off…
 15 hours ago
08.29.19
5 items
PUMA Unveils Nipsey Hussle Capsule Collection [Photos]
 15 hours ago
08.29.19
Michael Jackson Estate Fires Back At Wade Robson…
 16 hours ago
08.29.19
North Carolina Man Seen On Video Punching 11-Year-Old…
 19 hours ago
08.29.19
Leslie Jones Leaves ‘SNL’ To Pursue Other Creative…
 1 day ago
08.28.19
17 items
See The Final Trailer For Joaquin Phoenix’s ‘Joker’…
 1 day ago
08.28.19
Joe Responds To Fans Demanding OG Version of…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Kevin Hart Ordered To Pay $700K To Former…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
49 items
Travis Scott Hosted ‘Look Mom I Can Fly’…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Kel Mitchell Shared That He Was Supposed To…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
10 Legit Reasons Millennials Are Afraid To Have…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
‘The Challenge’ Star Theo Campbell Left Blind In…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close