Cardi B Claps At NYPD After They Allegedly Shut Down Charity Event, Flips Cops The Bird

Cardi B is passionate about not only her career but to supporting initiatives that she believes in. By way of an Instagram video, the Bronx rapper fired off some choice words for the NYPD after they allegedly canceled a back-to-school event hosted in Brooklyn by a good friend of hers.

Page Six reported first about the cancellation of Star Brim’s event in Brooklyn, causing Cardi to get into her bag while giving the NYPD a sharp piece of her mind.

Page Six reports:

In the video, the Bronx-born “Money” rapper accused the NYPD of scaring off the principal of the Brownsville school where her friend Star Brim was set to host a back-to-school drive next Tuesday.

“I find that s–t so f—ked up by the NYPD … it’s like this is really for the kids; Shorty was really coming out her pockets, just to help the community, and it was for kids to have a fun, positive day,” Cardi fumed in the video.

She then unleashed on the department.

“I just find that s—t so f—ked up. And f—k you and motherf—king suck a fart and suffocate on it. F—k you!” she said and flipped a middle finger to the camera.

The video can be seen below. A Warning: There is some profanity.

