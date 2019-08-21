CLOSE
Kat St. John Reveals Pressures of Plastic Surgery, Her Near-Death Experience, & “9Lives” Album

Our latest #WCW is none other than Kat St. John! The Houston rapper sat down with the Madd Hatta Morning Show to discuss her music career, her new project 9 Lives, how she survived her own near-death experience, what fears and pressures she’s seen in regards to plastic surgery in the industry and more.

Watch the full interview below and subscribe to The Box on YouTube!

