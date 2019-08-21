CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Colin Kaepernick’s Attorney Says JAY-Z’s NFL Partnership Is Cold-Blooded

Someone always catches the lesser end of a deal.

Roc Nation And NFL Announce Partnership

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

JAY-Z and his partnership with the NFL continues to receive backlash, and some support, from all fronts. In a recent interview, Colin Kaepernick’s lawyer called the Brooklyn mogul’s move “cold-blooded.”

“This deal between Jay-Z and the NFL crosses the intellectual picket line,” said Kap’s attorney Mark Geragos, who reportedly described the deal as cold-blooded, in a phone interview with ABC News.

He added, “I can confirm to you that the deal was already done prior to any conversation that [Kaepernick] had with Jay-Z and he certainly didn’t have any conversations with the NFL.”

The first question for many when it was even still rumored that JAY-Z was going to partner with the NFL was, “Is Colin Kaepernick involved?”

Wel Kap is not, and after a suspect answer, JAY-Z’s peers, NFL players, fans and anyone you can think of have been debating the merits of the move.

Cold world.

Colin Kaepernick’s Attorney Says JAY-Z’s NFL Partnership Is Cold-Blooded was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Common & Angela Rye Back Together After Therapy
 9 hours ago
08.29.19
2015 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 - Show
Kanye West Reportedly Announces New Album, ‘Jesus Is…
 10 hours ago
08.29.19
17 items
‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ Picked Up For…
 12 hours ago
08.29.19
Pusha T Drops “Coming Home” With Lauryn Hill…
 14 hours ago
08.29.19
Paul Mooney Cancels Atlanta Show, Takes Time Off…
 15 hours ago
08.29.19
5 items
PUMA Unveils Nipsey Hussle Capsule Collection [Photos]
 15 hours ago
08.29.19
Michael Jackson Estate Fires Back At Wade Robson…
 16 hours ago
08.29.19
North Carolina Man Seen On Video Punching 11-Year-Old…
 19 hours ago
08.29.19
Leslie Jones Leaves ‘SNL’ To Pursue Other Creative…
 1 day ago
08.28.19
17 items
See The Final Trailer For Joaquin Phoenix’s ‘Joker’…
 1 day ago
08.28.19
Joe Responds To Fans Demanding OG Version of…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Kevin Hart Ordered To Pay $700K To Former…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
49 items
Travis Scott Hosted ‘Look Mom I Can Fly’…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Kel Mitchell Shared That He Was Supposed To…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
10 Legit Reasons Millennials Are Afraid To Have…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
‘The Challenge’ Star Theo Campbell Left Blind In…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close