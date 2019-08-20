CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Nipsey Hussle’s Original Collaboration With Puma Is On The Way

The pieces being released are staying true to Nip's originally designs.

Nipsey Hussle x Puma dinner

Source: Jennifer Johnson / PUMA

While he may not be here in the physical Nipsey’s spirit continues to be a positive influence on the people. His co-branded effort with one of the most noted sports apparel companies in the world is on the way.

As spotted on Hot New Hip-Hop the late great’s deal with Puma is not falling by the waysides. While his official Instagram page has for the most part been dormant since his untimely passing a new post went up a few hours ago. According to his team, the product that he was working on with the German-based company will be out next month.

The caption detailed that the collection will mirror the Crenshaw native’s initial ideas for the line and much more:

Our team is proud to announce that our first collaborative capsule with Puma drops on September 5th 2019. Nipsey spearheaded this project from concept to final product over the course of last year, flying to meetings, reviewing samples, bringing in material references he liked, and most importantly ensuring that it reflected his style authentically with no compromise. Each detail from logo placement, fit, colorways, and materials was thoughtfully done. His signature style and DNA can be found in each garment that’s part of this collection from the khaki suit to the tracksuit. This project is very special to our team and we’re handling it with the utmost care to ensure it’s delivered exactly as Nipsey envisioned it. It’s a privilege for us to honor his commitment and carry out this project for people to receive a personally curated collection by Nip Hussle Tha Great.

View this post on Instagram

Our team is proud to announce that our first collaborative capsule with Puma drops on September 5th 2019. Nipsey spearheaded this project from concept to final product over the course of last year, flying to meetings, reviewing samples, bringing in material references he liked, and most importantly ensuring that it reflected his style authentically with no compromise. Each detail from logo placement, fit, colorways, and materials was thoughtfully done. His signature style and DNA can be found in each garment that’s part of this collection from the khaki suit to the tracksuit. This project is very special to our team and we’re handling it with the utmost care to ensure it’s delivered exactly as Nipsey envisioned it. It’s a privilege for us to honor his commitment and carry out this project for people to receive a personally curated collection by Nip Hussle Tha Great.

A post shared by Nipsey Hussle (@nipseyhussle) on

In March the “Racks In The Middle” rapper shared a photo of him signing his endorsement deal with Puma. He was infamously gunned down weeks later.

Photo: Daniel Bailey / DTLR

Nipsey Hussle’s Original Collaboration With Puma Is On The Way was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Nipsey Hussle

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Common & Angela Rye Back Together After Therapy
 9 hours ago
08.29.19
2015 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 - Show
Kanye West Reportedly Announces New Album, ‘Jesus Is…
 10 hours ago
08.29.19
17 items
‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ Picked Up For…
 12 hours ago
08.29.19
Pusha T Drops “Coming Home” With Lauryn Hill…
 15 hours ago
08.29.19
Paul Mooney Cancels Atlanta Show, Takes Time Off…
 15 hours ago
08.29.19
5 items
PUMA Unveils Nipsey Hussle Capsule Collection [Photos]
 15 hours ago
08.29.19
Michael Jackson Estate Fires Back At Wade Robson…
 16 hours ago
08.29.19
North Carolina Man Seen On Video Punching 11-Year-Old…
 19 hours ago
08.29.19
Leslie Jones Leaves ‘SNL’ To Pursue Other Creative…
 1 day ago
08.28.19
17 items
See The Final Trailer For Joaquin Phoenix’s ‘Joker’…
 1 day ago
08.28.19
Joe Responds To Fans Demanding OG Version of…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Kevin Hart Ordered To Pay $700K To Former…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
49 items
Travis Scott Hosted ‘Look Mom I Can Fly’…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Kel Mitchell Shared That He Was Supposed To…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
10 Legit Reasons Millennials Are Afraid To Have…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
‘The Challenge’ Star Theo Campbell Left Blind In…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close