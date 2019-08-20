CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Tracy Morgan Joins The Expanding Cast of ‘Coming To America 2’

The OG funny man joins an already star-studded cast of comedians and OG actors...

ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live" - Season 17

Source: Randy Holmes / Getty

Every week for the past few weeks the cast of Coming to America 2 has grown in star power and this week is no different as it’s being reported that OG comedian Tracy Morgan will indeed be joining the star-studded cast for the highly anticipated sequel.

According to Deadline The O.G. star will be joining Eddie Murphy and other stars from the original film while joining newcomers such as Wesley Snipes, Rick Ross, and Leslie Jones.

While details about the film and it’s characters have been limited we know that the film will revolve around Prince Akeem (Eddie Murphy) learning that he has a love child named Lavelle living in Queens from a one night stand he had with a Queens woman, Leslie Jones. Tracy Morgan is set to play the hustling big brother of Akeem’s illegitimate child, Reem. At the request of his dying father, King Jaffe Joffer, Akeem returns to America to search for his son and groom him to become the next heir to Zamunda.

We don’t know about y’all but with all this comedic star power it seems like we might have another comedy classic in Coming to America 2.

The Craig Brewer directed sequel is set to land in theaters on December 18, 2020.

Tracy Morgan Joins The Expanding Cast of ‘Coming To America 2’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com

coming 2 america , coming to america 2 , Tracy Morgan

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Common & Angela Rye Back Together After Therapy
 9 hours ago
08.29.19
2015 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 - Show
Kanye West Reportedly Announces New Album, ‘Jesus Is…
 10 hours ago
08.29.19
17 items
‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ Picked Up For…
 12 hours ago
08.29.19
Pusha T Drops “Coming Home” With Lauryn Hill…
 15 hours ago
08.29.19
Paul Mooney Cancels Atlanta Show, Takes Time Off…
 15 hours ago
08.29.19
5 items
PUMA Unveils Nipsey Hussle Capsule Collection [Photos]
 15 hours ago
08.29.19
Michael Jackson Estate Fires Back At Wade Robson…
 16 hours ago
08.29.19
North Carolina Man Seen On Video Punching 11-Year-Old…
 19 hours ago
08.29.19
Leslie Jones Leaves ‘SNL’ To Pursue Other Creative…
 1 day ago
08.28.19
17 items
See The Final Trailer For Joaquin Phoenix’s ‘Joker’…
 1 day ago
08.28.19
Joe Responds To Fans Demanding OG Version of…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Kevin Hart Ordered To Pay $700K To Former…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
49 items
Travis Scott Hosted ‘Look Mom I Can Fly’…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Kel Mitchell Shared That He Was Supposed To…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
10 Legit Reasons Millennials Are Afraid To Have…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
‘The Challenge’ Star Theo Campbell Left Blind In…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close