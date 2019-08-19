CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Longtime Girlfriend Lauren Hashian Married

"We do." The Rock captioned on IG of he and his new bride's first photo as husband and wife

Jumanji Welcome To The Jungle

Source: Apega/WENN.com / WENN

The Rock is officially off the market!

The Hollywood superstar and former WWE champion revealed on Instagram Monday that he and longtime girlfriend Lauren Hashian, tied the knot in a private ceremony in Hawaii on Sunday.

“We do. August 18th, 2019,” Johnson captioned a set of wedding photos. “Pōmaikaʻi (blessed)”

The 47-year-old Johnson and 34-year-old Hashian have two children together: 3-year-old Jasmine Lia and 1-year-old Tiana Gia. Johnson also has an 18-year-old daughter, Simone Alexandra Johnson from his first marriage to Dany Garcia. The couple divorced in 2007 but remain close friends to this day.

“I was so fortunate to have fallen in love once,” he told People in 2012. “To fall in love again? That’s a hard thing to do twice in the position I’m in. I’m one lucky son of a (expletive).”

Hashian gushed over her new husband in an Instagram post earlier this year to celebrate the leading man’s 47th trip around the sun.

“Every single day I wake up grateful… smiling, laughing at something you said, or something that’s happening in our now very busy home,” she wrote. “Even the imperfections of life, the ups and the downs, make this all perfect somehow. Because you’re always aiming to grow, get better, gain wisdom from every situation, and genuinely learn from them. You never stop those things. You inspire me. You have the GREATEST heart (and the greatest vocabulary) of anyone I know And g*d damn do I love you.”

Congrats to the lovely couple!

RELATED: Danny Glover &amp; Danny DeVito Turn Into Kevin Hart &amp; The Rock in ‘Jumanji: The Next Level’ Trailer

RELATED: ‘The Rock’ Has A Cool New Alter Ego You Haven’t Met Yet

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Longtime Girlfriend Lauren Hashian Married was originally published on boom92houston.com

lauren hashian , the rock

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Common & Angela Rye Back Together After Therapy
 9 hours ago
08.29.19
2015 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 - Show
Kanye West Reportedly Announces New Album, ‘Jesus Is…
 11 hours ago
08.29.19
17 items
‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ Picked Up For…
 13 hours ago
08.29.19
Pusha T Drops “Coming Home” With Lauryn Hill…
 15 hours ago
08.29.19
Paul Mooney Cancels Atlanta Show, Takes Time Off…
 15 hours ago
08.29.19
5 items
PUMA Unveils Nipsey Hussle Capsule Collection [Photos]
 16 hours ago
08.29.19
Michael Jackson Estate Fires Back At Wade Robson…
 17 hours ago
08.29.19
North Carolina Man Seen On Video Punching 11-Year-Old…
 20 hours ago
08.29.19
Leslie Jones Leaves ‘SNL’ To Pursue Other Creative…
 1 day ago
08.28.19
17 items
See The Final Trailer For Joaquin Phoenix’s ‘Joker’…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Joe Responds To Fans Demanding OG Version of…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Kevin Hart Ordered To Pay $700K To Former…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
49 items
Travis Scott Hosted ‘Look Mom I Can Fly’…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Kel Mitchell Shared That He Was Supposed To…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
10 Legit Reasons Millennials Are Afraid To Have…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
‘The Challenge’ Star Theo Campbell Left Blind In…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close