Colin Kaepernick Responds To Jay-Z’s Comments Of Moving Past Kneeling

The free-agent quarterback's kneeling protest was mentioned at a press conference for the Roc Nation and NFL partnership.

New York Jets v San Francisco 49ers

Source: Michael Zagaris / Getty

The debate raging at the moment is Jay-Z‘s new alignment with the NFL and the merits of Colin Kaepernick’s protest and assumed blackballing by the league. The Brooklyn mogul said in a press conference that he and his side are moving past kneeling and the peaceful protests to social injustice, but the free-agent quarterback has somewhat responded to that stance in a new Instagram post.

In the post, Kap features images of Kenny Stills, Albert Wilson, and Eric Reid kneeling before taking the field in games and his caption for the image seems to be aimed at Jay-Z’s comments that “we’ve moved past kneeling.

From IG:

My Brothers @e_reid35 @kstills @ithinkisee12 continue to fight for the people, even in the face of death threats. They have never moved past the people and continue to put their beliefs into action. Stay strong Brothers!!!

This comes as Freddie Gibbs threw a shot at Kaepernick while siding with Jay-Z’s latest venture. Some observers believe that Jay-Z’s arrangement with the NFL will lead to an opportunity for the mogul to become a part-owner of a team while others are hopeful that this will signal a beginning for true discourse on the matter of social injustice.

Colin Kaepernick Responds To Jay-Z’s Comments Of Moving Past Kneeling was originally published on hiphopwired.com

