City Girls Rapper JT To Be Released From Prison In September

All Star Weekend Migos Album Release Party

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

She was unable to enjoy City Girls summer in its entirety, but it looks like the other half of the Miami-based duo, Jatavia “JT” Johnson, may be getting out of prison in time to get in on at least some of the action. This is all according to Caresha “Yung Miami” Brownlee’s sister.

The revelation came during an Instagram Q&A session where Brownlee’s sister was asked for updates on Johnson’s released.

“I don’t know the date, but I know one day next month,” she responded.

Johnson turned herself in to authorities in July of 2018 for credit card fraud charges. At the time, she was out on bond but decided to finish out her sentence.

“Did more than I thought I could imagine in this short period of time out on bond,” Johnson said in a June 2018 Instagram story. “Now it’s time for me to knock this down and come back strong forever. Hold my baby down y’all.”

It was previously reported that Johnson would not be released until March 2020 and her request for an early release was denied in May. However, back in June, the group’s manager, Pierre “Pee” Thomas, told 99 Jamz host Supa Cindy that Johnson would be a free woman within the next 90 days.

We imagine that Johnson’s impending release will come as a relief to her group member, Yung Miami, who is pregnant and has been holding down the act alone for over a year now.

SEE ALSO: Pregnant City Girls Rapper Yung Miami’s Car Shot Up On Her Way From The Studio

“Everybody doubted me and said I shouldn’t be rapping and that I wouldn’t be able to hold the group down while JT was away but I did just that and then some, to the point that you all have made this experience as a rapper so fulfilling that I cannot wait to show more of what I really have in store for my fans,” said Brownlee after announcing her pregnancy back in May. “I did everything they said I couldn’t because that’s just the type of woman I am and going to continue to be. Pregnancy is a beautiful thing and life-changing, so I cannot wait to see what the future has in store for the City Girls!”

This story was originally posted on madamenoire.com.

City Girls Rapper JT To Be Released From Prison In September was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

