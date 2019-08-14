CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Gunman Surrenders After Shooting Six Philadelphia Cops In Firefight

Close-Up Of Police Car

Source: Alexandra Krull / EyeEm / Getty

Multiple outlets are reporting at least nine Philadelphia police officers were injured, six of whom were shot during what officials called “an active firefight” in the Nicetown neighborhood located in North Philadelphia on Wednesday. A seventh officer was also injured in a car accident while responding to the scene and at least one suspect is in custody.

The alleged gunman, 34-year-old Maurice Hill, surrendered to police after releasing two officers who were hostages around 11:20 CST on Wednesday night. Hill has a history of drug-related offenses dating back to 2003.

“The shooter fired multiple rounds. Officers returned fire – many of whom had to escape through windows and doors to get [away] from a barrage of bullets,” Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross said.

All of the officers are expected to survive, according to officials.

<“It was like a war – like a scene that you see in war,” a woman told NBC10. “The guns, the fire, the noise – it was like bombs going off simultaneously at a time where people are having dinner.”

Philadelphia Police Sgt. Eric Gripp tweeted that there was at least one suspect firing at officers in the neighborhood.

All of the officers who were shot have since been released from the hospital.

“”Frances and I are deeply troubled by another mass shooting in our commonwealth. Our thoughts are with the injured officers and their families, the Philadelphia Police Department, the medical staff treating the officers, and all those effected by this dangerous event, including the residents of these neighborhoods,” Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf said in a statement.

IMAGE CREDIT: ABC 6

Gunman Surrenders After Shooting Six Philadelphia Cops In Firefight was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Philadelphia

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Common & Angela Rye Back Together After Therapy
 10 hours ago
08.29.19
2015 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 - Show
Kanye West Reportedly Announces New Album, ‘Jesus Is…
 12 hours ago
08.29.19
17 items
‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ Picked Up For…
 14 hours ago
08.29.19
Pusha T Drops “Coming Home” With Lauryn Hill…
 16 hours ago
08.29.19
Paul Mooney Cancels Atlanta Show, Takes Time Off…
 16 hours ago
08.29.19
5 items
PUMA Unveils Nipsey Hussle Capsule Collection [Photos]
 17 hours ago
08.29.19
Michael Jackson Estate Fires Back At Wade Robson…
 18 hours ago
08.29.19
North Carolina Man Seen On Video Punching 11-Year-Old…
 21 hours ago
08.29.19
Leslie Jones Leaves ‘SNL’ To Pursue Other Creative…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
17 items
See The Final Trailer For Joaquin Phoenix’s ‘Joker’…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Joe Responds To Fans Demanding OG Version of…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Kevin Hart Ordered To Pay $700K To Former…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
49 items
Travis Scott Hosted ‘Look Mom I Can Fly’…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Kel Mitchell Shared That He Was Supposed To…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
10 Legit Reasons Millennials Are Afraid To Have…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
‘The Challenge’ Star Theo Campbell Left Blind In…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close