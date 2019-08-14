Olive Garden Is Selling Lifetime Pasta Pass For One Week Only

Olive Garden is known for their famous unlimited ‘Pasta Pass’ and guess what, it’s making a comeback. The ‘Never Ending Pasta Pass‘ will officially go on sale this Thursday (Aug. 15) at 2 p.m. but Olive Garden is taking things to a whole new level now.

The traditional $100 Pasta Pass offers fans nine weeks (or the better part of two months) of unlimited pasta, sauces, breadsticks, soup and salads from the restaurant’s Never Ending Pasta Bowl menu. However, Olive Garden is selling a $500 Lifetime Pasta Pass which guarantees you … well, a lifetime of Olive Garden pasta.

The Italian pasta chain shared the news on their Instagram page on Monday (Aug. 12). “We can’t keep it a secret any longer: Your pasta dreams have COME TRUE!,” the restaurant chain captioned.

Much like the traditional Pasta Pass, the Lifetime Pasta Pass offers customers unlimited pasta, sauces, breadsticks, soup and salads from the restaurant’s Never Ending Pasta Bowl menu. Only difference is as opposed to nine weeks of unlimited pasta, you essentially are getting unlimited pasta, breadsticks, salads and more — for life. But you knew there was a catch, right?

Well, here it is: Olive Garden is only selling 50 of these Lifetime Pasta Passes and the first step in getting a Lifetime Pass is purchasing the Traditional Pass beginning Thursday. Purchase one pass and then choose to opt-in for the Lifetime Pass and the first 50 people who choose to opt-in will be given the chance to go for the Lifetime Pass.

Check your emails this Friday (Aug. 16) to see if you’re one of the chosen few to win the Pasta version of a Golden Ticket. After receiving your email, you’ll have 48 hours to pay the additional $400 for the Lifetime Pasta Pass. If you aren’t selected for the Lifetime Pass, you can still dine on and enjoy the nine-week unlimited pasta pass from September 23rd through November 24th of this year.

Good luck!

