CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Wendy Williams Says Her Talk Show Isn’t Going Anywhere [Video]

Responding to chatter that her decade-long daytime show is ending, Williams says she's here to stay.

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - August 12, 2019

Source: Alessio Botticelli / Getty

Wendy Williams has contended with quite a bit over the course of her long career and this year, and rumors have been persisting that her longtime talk show was nearing its end. Williams defiantly says that her show is still going forward after 11 seasons despite reports staff members were out looking for new gigs.

TMZ reports:

Wendy Williams’ fans can breathe a sigh of relief — she’s shutting down rumors about her show shutting after its upcoming season.

The daytime TV host was hanging with another host, Andy Cohen, on his SiriusXM show Monday in NYC. Afterward, we asked her point-blank if she can put her fans’ minds at ease by addressing the show’s future. Wendy turned as she got into an SUV and pulled a Mark Twain on us — meaning, she essentially said rumors of her show’s demise have been greatly exaggerated.

According to a recent NY Post report … some of Wendy’s staffers were secretly looking for jobs because there’s nothing guaranteed after season 11, which kicks off next month.

Wendy says that’s news to her and insists she’s not going anywhere.

Williams’ show, The Wendy Williams Show, will head into its 12th season if her words ring true.

Photo: Getty

Wendy Williams Says Her Talk Show Isn’t Going Anywhere [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Wendy Williams

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Common & Angela Rye Back Together After Therapy
 11 hours ago
08.29.19
2015 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 - Show
Kanye West Reportedly Announces New Album, ‘Jesus Is…
 12 hours ago
08.29.19
17 items
‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ Picked Up For…
 14 hours ago
08.29.19
Pusha T Drops “Coming Home” With Lauryn Hill…
 16 hours ago
08.29.19
Paul Mooney Cancels Atlanta Show, Takes Time Off…
 17 hours ago
08.29.19
5 items
PUMA Unveils Nipsey Hussle Capsule Collection [Photos]
 17 hours ago
08.29.19
Michael Jackson Estate Fires Back At Wade Robson…
 18 hours ago
08.29.19
North Carolina Man Seen On Video Punching 11-Year-Old…
 21 hours ago
08.29.19
Leslie Jones Leaves ‘SNL’ To Pursue Other Creative…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
17 items
See The Final Trailer For Joaquin Phoenix’s ‘Joker’…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Joe Responds To Fans Demanding OG Version of…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Kevin Hart Ordered To Pay $700K To Former…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
49 items
Travis Scott Hosted ‘Look Mom I Can Fly’…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Kel Mitchell Shared That He Was Supposed To…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
10 Legit Reasons Millennials Are Afraid To Have…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
‘The Challenge’ Star Theo Campbell Left Blind In…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close