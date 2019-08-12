CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Here’s How Jussie Smollett’s Character Will Exit From ‘Empire’

Fox x dTV 'Empire' Fan Event

Source: Jun Sato / Getty

The executives over at FOX have revealed how they will have Jussie Smollett’s character make a smooth exit from the series Empire.

“He’s on his honeymoon,” entertainment president Michael Thorn told The Wrap at the Television Critics Association press tour. “He’s on his honeymoon and working on some projects abroad… that’s how we hear about him at the beginning of the season.”

Thorn added that they have already started shooting the episodes for the final season and the writers haven’t decided what else will be added to Jamal’s story.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

“Honestly, I prefer to leave it at that because we’re only five or six episodes into the breaking of the season and I would rather the writers tell that story, rather than me guessing where it might go,” Thorn said.

Smollett was fired from the FOX series after he was accused of staging a hate crime against himself, recruiting two people who he had worked with and paid for fitness services to be a part of the scheme.  Smollett had even did an interview with where he described the alleged attack in detail and even dubbed himself “the gay Tupac” after he “survived” the ordeal. After his investigation played out in the media, Smollett became a casuality of the cancel culture. While some celebs and fans stood with him, many others poked fun at him (i.e Chris Rock at the NAACP Image Awards) and dismissed him.

Smollett has been lowkey since the scandal has died down.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

This story was originally published on MadameNoire.com

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Here’s How Jussie Smollett’s Character Will Exit From ‘Empire’ was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Jussie Smollett

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Common & Angela Rye Back Together After Therapy
 11 hours ago
08.29.19
2015 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 - Show
Kanye West Reportedly Announces New Album, ‘Jesus Is…
 12 hours ago
08.29.19
17 items
‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ Picked Up For…
 14 hours ago
08.29.19
Pusha T Drops “Coming Home” With Lauryn Hill…
 17 hours ago
08.29.19
Paul Mooney Cancels Atlanta Show, Takes Time Off…
 17 hours ago
08.29.19
5 items
PUMA Unveils Nipsey Hussle Capsule Collection [Photos]
 17 hours ago
08.29.19
Michael Jackson Estate Fires Back At Wade Robson…
 18 hours ago
08.29.19
North Carolina Man Seen On Video Punching 11-Year-Old…
 21 hours ago
08.29.19
Leslie Jones Leaves ‘SNL’ To Pursue Other Creative…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
17 items
See The Final Trailer For Joaquin Phoenix’s ‘Joker’…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Joe Responds To Fans Demanding OG Version of…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Kevin Hart Ordered To Pay $700K To Former…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
49 items
Travis Scott Hosted ‘Look Mom I Can Fly’…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Kel Mitchell Shared That He Was Supposed To…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
10 Legit Reasons Millennials Are Afraid To Have…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
‘The Challenge’ Star Theo Campbell Left Blind In…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close