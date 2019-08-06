CLOSE
Ari Lennox Drops Sexy Video For “BMO” [WATCH]

Ari Lennox

Source: Kevin Rawls / Radio One Digital

Ask any Ari Lennox fan what has been considered the defacto bops from her Shea Butter Baby album and you’ll get answers like “New Apartment,” “Up Late” and “Chicago Boy” but the consensus answer? “BMO.” The standout from the album rides a sample of Galt MacDermont‘s “Space” (famously sampled by Busta Rhymes for “Whoo Haa”) into an enticing back and forth of verbal foreplay.

The video? Whew, Ari is at her sexist taking it to boudoir vibes with every shimmy and stare and eye-catching moments that pop on screen. Check it out for yourself up top.

RELATED: Voices: Ari Lennox “Shea Butter Grammy Nominee?”

RELATED: Ari Lennox Is Obsessed With The Sims 3 And Her Sims All Have Afros [Exclusive Interview]

RELATED: Ari Lennox’s Shea Butter Baby Tour Proves She’s One Of R&amp;B’s Brightest Voices

