A$AP Rocky Speaks Out Following Swedish Prison Release

Four weeks in a Swedish prison, or any prison for that matter, is a humbling experience. A$AP Rocky can now tell you that firsthand.

Following the judge’s decision to allow A$AP to return to the United States while they decide the verdict in his assault case, the young rapper took to social media to thank his fans, friends and family for their support during his recent venture overseas. The multi-platinum recording artist took to Instagram with the following:

“THANK YOU FROM THE BOTTOM OF MY HEART TO ALL OF MY FANS, FRIENDS AND ANYONE ACROSS THE GLOBE WHO SUPPORTED ME DURING THESE LAST FEW WEEKS. I CANT BEGIN TO DESCRIBE HOW GRATEFUL I AM FOR ALL OF YOU.” – A$AP Rocky

Rocky, who’s already submit a non guilty plea, will have to return to Sweden by August 14, which gives the young emcee less than two weeks to spend in the States. He faces a maximum prison sentence of two years, although prosecutors have only recommended six month.

A$AP Rocky Speaks Out Following Swedish Prison Release was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

