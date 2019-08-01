CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Woodstock 50 Is Officially Canceled

Grand opening, grand closing.

Woodstock 50

Source: press handout / Woodstock 50

That took long enough. Woodstock 50, the troubled music festival that was supposed to honor the 50th anniversary of Woodstock, has officially been canceled.

According to Variety, on the morning of July 31, vendors and stakeholders were notified music festival isn’t happening. The writing had been on the wall for weeks, with recently Jay-Z announcing he would no longer be performing. Others acts that bailed included Dead & Co., Santana,  Miley Cyrus, Raconteurs and the Lumineer.

Woodstock 50 was originally supposed to go down August 16 to August 18, in Watkins Glen, NY. However, the venue pulled out in April and afteer a location in NY wasn’t feasible, organizers announced it was going to happen at the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Maryland. 

“We are saddened that a series of unforeseen setbacks has made it impossible to put on the Festival we imagined with the great line-up we had booked and the social engagement we were anticipating,” said Michael Lang, co-founder of Woodstock, via a press statement.

Lang also encouraged artists donate 10% of their booking fees to HeadCount, a non-profit organization that promotes voter registration, or other causes that promote peace

Woodstock 50 Is Officially Canceled was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Woodstock 50

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Common & Angela Rye Back Together After Therapy
 14 hours ago
08.29.19
2015 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 - Show
Kanye West Reportedly Announces New Album, ‘Jesus Is…
 15 hours ago
08.29.19
17 items
‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ Picked Up For…
 17 hours ago
08.29.19
Pusha T Drops “Coming Home” With Lauryn Hill…
 19 hours ago
08.29.19
Paul Mooney Cancels Atlanta Show, Takes Time Off…
 20 hours ago
08.29.19
5 items
PUMA Unveils Nipsey Hussle Capsule Collection [Photos]
 20 hours ago
08.29.19
Michael Jackson Estate Fires Back At Wade Robson…
 21 hours ago
08.29.19
North Carolina Man Seen On Video Punching 11-Year-Old…
 1 day ago
08.29.19
Leslie Jones Leaves ‘SNL’ To Pursue Other Creative…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
17 items
See The Final Trailer For Joaquin Phoenix’s ‘Joker’…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Joe Responds To Fans Demanding OG Version of…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Kevin Hart Ordered To Pay $700K To Former…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
49 items
Travis Scott Hosted ‘Look Mom I Can Fly’…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Kel Mitchell Shared That He Was Supposed To…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
10 Legit Reasons Millennials Are Afraid To Have…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
‘The Challenge’ Star Theo Campbell Left Blind In…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close