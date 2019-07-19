CLOSE
Break The Internet
Break The Internet 2019 Lineup Revealed: Megan Thee Stallion & Doja Cat To Perform

Break The Internet 2019 Updated Graphic

Source: Creative Services / Radio One Digital

Once again it’s on! 97.9 The Box and 92.1 Radio Now are teaming up to bring you one more Hot Girl Summer concert before the summer is over. Actually, THE Hot Girl Summer concert! Our Break The Internet show is back for 2019 with none other than the H-Town Hottie herself, MEGAN THEE STALLION headlining her biggest hometown concert yet!

The all-girl lineup features viral sensation DOJA CAT (“Moo”, “Tia & Tamera”) as well as rising singer Christian Paul PLUS the winner of our August On Tha Radar contest all on one stage. It’s ladies night for the summer and if you remember last year’s Break The Internet concert with Teyana Taylor and Daniel Caesar, you know it sold out quick! So it’s going to be a MAJOR moment inside Revention Music Center on September 6th!

Thank you Houston for another crazy SELL OUT! Now, how can you win tickets? You gotta keep listening to 97.9 The Box!

