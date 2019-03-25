DaniLeigh Talks Favorite Dancers, Wanting To Be As Famous As J. Lo And How You Can Shoot Your Shot [EXCLUSIVE]

DaniLeigh gives up a little game!

The “Lil Bebe” singer chats with Hardbody Kiotti about her favorite dancers between Michael Jackson, Chris Brown and Usher, why she doesn’t plan on slowing down or stopping until she gets married or raises a family, why she wants to be as big as J.Lo and more.

Plus, in the spirit of Spring and all that — Dani let it be known how a lucky guy out their could shoot their shot and come correct at her. “You can’t just be corny,” she says. “For me, like, I just gotta be careful cause it’s really important who I bring in my life. You just gotta have a good vibe to you, you gotta come correct. I’m the type to care about hygiene so you gotta have good breathe!”

