CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Drake Won A Grammy Then Shaded The Grammys In His Acceptance Speech [VIDEO]

61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Inside

Source: Lester Cohen / Getty

Drake had his own moment at the Grammys tonight. After he and producer Cardo took home the award for Best Rap Song, Drizzy decided to let the audience inside the Staples Center know that it wasn’t all about the award, especially if you’re an artist. He definitely didn’t expect to win the award for Best Rap Song considering he was up against Travis Scott, Cardi B and others for the award.

“You’ve already won if you have people who are singing your songs word for word, if you’re a hero in your home town. If there are people who have regular jobs coming out in the rain and the snow coming out to see your show, you don’t need these awards here,” he told the audience before the CBS telecast cut him off.

WHEW.

Watch the full speech for yourself. It came out earlier this week that Drake along with the likes of Kendrick LamarChildish Gambino and others weren’t performing on the telecast, even if they were in the building.

RELATED: ou Can Buy Drake’s Old Rhyme Book For Over $32K

RELATED: Drake, Kendrick Lamar & Childish Gambino Curve Performing At 2019 Grammys

RELATED: Meek Mill And Drake Drop “Going Bad” Video [NEW VIDEO]

2019 grammy awards , drake

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Lark Voorhies To Talk Mental Health Struggles with…
 10 hours ago
02.18.20
10 items
Boosie Weighs In On Dwyane Wade’s Daughter Coming…
 12 hours ago
02.18.20
Selena Archive
Selena’s Life, Legacy To Be Celebrated At Tribute…
 12 hours ago
02.18.20
‘Recess’ Actor Jason Davis Dead At 35
 13 hours ago
02.18.20
15 items
15 Times Good Husband & Father Boris Kodjoe…
 13 hours ago
02.18.20
15 items
Nicki Minaj Shows Twerk Progression & Shuts Down…
 14 hours ago
02.18.20
Damon Dash Sues Ex-Wife Rachel Roy for Fraud
 16 hours ago
02.18.20
‘Queen of Katwe’ Actress, Nikita Pearl Waligwa, Dies…
 2 days ago
02.17.20
10 items
“It’s A Real B*tch Birthday”: Megan Thee Stallion…
 2 days ago
02.18.20
15 items
You Feeling Steph Curry’s Baecation Pics With Wifey…
 2 days ago
02.17.20
15 items
Chaka Khan Gets Dragged Through The Fire Over…
 2 days ago
02.17.20
NeNe Still Refuses To Own Why Her Friendship…
 2 days ago
02.17.20
JJ Watt, Kealia Ohai Wed In Bahamas
 2 days ago
02.16.20
5 Reasons Why We Should All Be Excited…
 2 days ago
02.17.20
14 items
Was Aaron Gordon Robbed AGAIN At The Dunk…
 3 days ago
02.17.20
Kandi Burruss’ Old Lady Gang East Point Restaurant…
 4 days ago
02.15.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close