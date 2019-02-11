Drake Won A Grammy Then Shaded The Grammys In His Acceptance Speech [VIDEO]

Drake had his own moment at the Grammys tonight. After he and producer Cardo took home the award for Best Rap Song, Drizzy decided to let the audience inside the Staples Center know that it wasn’t all about the award, especially if you’re an artist. He definitely didn’t expect to win the award for Best Rap Song considering he was up against Travis Scott, Cardi B and others for the award.

“You’ve already won if you have people who are singing your songs word for word, if you’re a hero in your home town. If there are people who have regular jobs coming out in the rain and the snow coming out to see your show, you don’t need these awards here,” he told the audience before the CBS telecast cut him off.

WHEW.

Watch the full speech for yourself. It came out earlier this week that Drake along with the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Childish Gambino and others weren’t performing on the telecast, even if they were in the building.

