Marvel Studios Captain Marvel In Theaters Mar. 8th [Trailer]

I’m looking forward to the next installment of the Marvel Studios franchise, Captain Marvel. In previous versions of the comic books, she went by Ms. Marvel. Although we’ve seen other Marvel female characters, (i.e. Black Widow, Wanda Maximoff, Rogue, Storm) Captain Marvel is is a strong lead role. Comparable to DC Comics, Wonder Woman. Here’s the extended trailer featuring Agent Fury (Samuel L Jackson) & a few more Marvel Studios favorites. Enjoy!

