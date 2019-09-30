Snow is the Next to Blow: Interview with Snow tha Product

The Latino rap movement is on fire and it doesn’t seem like its stopping anytime soon. Artist like Snow tha Product have been touring and putting in work for years and now finally Snow tha Product is being recognized by MTV with a VMA award , TV/Films like in ‘Queen of the South’, and making her way to main stream radio. Support the movement.

A few months ago the lovely Snow the Product stopped by 97.9 the Box’s , Hustle Town network with Jessica Jeanz. Check out the interview and some background on the next Rap Latina superstar.

Also On 97.9 The Box: