Report: Azealia Banks Slashed Her Sister’s Neck

The rapper was allegedly a troubled teen.

Vogue Thailand Dinner Celebrating Angelys Balek - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2017/2018

Source: Julien Hekimian / Getty

Azealia Banks‘ long history with violence dates back to before she was biting boobs at NYC nightclubs. According to the latest reports, the rapper also slashed her sister’s neck back in 2009.

Complex reports: “Prosecutors revealed the 2009 incident over the weekend, just a day before Banks was to appear in Manhattan Criminal Court for allegedly attacking a nightclub security guard in 2015. ‘This is a case where she slashed her sister in the neck, the arm and the hand with a box cutter,’ Assistant DA Shea Donato told the New York Daily News.”

The site says Banks pleaded guilty in the 2009 case, but received special treatment since she was only 17 years old at the time. Complex continues, “Donata told the Daily News prosecutors will try to use this incident in the current trial to highlight Banks’ violent history. Donato said she also wants to mention the rapper’s highly publicized altercation with Russell Crowe in October of last year.”

Jury selection begins this Wednesday and Judge Ann Scherzer will be the one who decides if Banks’ “violent history can be used against her in the upcoming trial,” according to Complex. The rapper is facing multiple assault charges for allegedly biting and punching a security guard at Up&Down in NYC after she was not allowed into a private party at the nightclub. Read about the incident here.

