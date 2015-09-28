Apparently, Wiz Khalifa is the “King Of Everything.”

Following the release of “No Social Media” and “Burn Slow” with Rae Sremmurd, the Pittsburgh rapper drops a new Cozmo-produced track titled “King Of Everything.” Basically, Wiz Khalifa has recorded yet another smoker’s anthem.

“Young rich n*gga smoking weed when I wanna, young rich n*gga smoking weed when I wanna,” Wiz repeats.

It’s been a year since Wiz released Blacc Hollywood. He’s slated to drop Rolling Papers 2: The Weed Album sometime in 2016. Since it’s going to be a minute before the album drops, listen to Wiz’s new single below.

Wiz Khalifa “King Of Everything” (NEW MUSIC) was originally published on globalgrind.com

