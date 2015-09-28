CLOSE
Jeezy “Gold Bottles” (NEW MUSIC)

Pastor Jay Jenkins takes us to church once again.

The Atlanta rapper continues his #SundayService series with a London On The Track-produced cut titled “Gold Bottles.”

Following his “God” and “Church In The Streets” sermons, Jeezy delivers a message about the importance of popping bottles. Not as thoughtful and poignant as his handwritten letter addressing the state of society, but it’ll do.

“We got 47s over here, they pop like gold bottles/ ain’t no bitches in your section, you got no bottles,” raps Jeezy.

In support of Jeezy’s forthcoming album Church In The Streets, his #SundayService series will continue each and every Sunday until November 13.

Take a listen to “Gold Bottles” up above.

Jeezy “Gold Bottles” (NEW MUSIC)  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Jeezy , New Music , Young Jeezy

