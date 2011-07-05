CLOSE
Trey Songz Blends ‘Say Ahh’ And 50 Cent ‘In Da Club’ At Essence Festival

HOTHIPHOPDETROIT – You can tell Trey Songz set at the Essence Music Festival was all fun and games as he flipped his traditional hits with blending in snippets of other hits. It was kind of like rough foreplay: all over the place but you like where it is going.

Check out the video below as Trey blends ‘Say Ahh’ with 50 Cent’s ‘In Da Club’.

SOURCE: @ITSYAGIRLAC ALL ACCESS PASS

