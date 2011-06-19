CLOSE
Exclusive Interviews
HomeExclusive Interviews

Swishahouse Founder Michael “5000” Watts Talks Success, Artists, Lessons Learned

Swishahouse Records is the next independent label we are honoring in Houston for Black Music Month!

Swishahouse was founded in North Houston in the late 1990s by legendary DJ Michael ‘5000’ Watts and OG Ron C as a response to the popularity of chopped and screwed music from Houston’s south side. The label began by distributing mixtape series such as Before da Kappa, After da Kappa, Choppin Em Up and F*ck Action (which featured chopped and screwed versions of R&B songs). Acres Homes/Northside/Homestead are where many of the current/former artists hail.

97.9 The Box’s J-Que chopped it up with Watts to talk about the beginnings of Swishahouse, the artists that went mainstream, best Swisha House memories and lessons learned as an independent record label in the business.

Watch this exclusive mini-documentary from 97.9 The Box below!

archie lee , chamillionaire , dallas blocker , g-dash , interview , J-Dawg , lil keke , michael 5000 watts , mike jones , og ron c , paul wall , Slim Thug , surreal , swisha house

Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Thought He Was Canceled? Kanye West’s Sunday Service…
 22 hours ago
10.12.19
T.I. Explains Why Lil’ Kim Edges Out Nicki…
 2 days ago
10.11.19
Amber Rose Welcomes Her Second Baby Boy [PHOTOS]
 2 days ago
10.11.19
15 items
Lil’ Kim Drops 5th Studio LP ‘9’ &…
 2 days ago
10.11.19
Jason Mitchell Completes Mental Health Counseling Following Sexual…
 3 days ago
10.10.19
R&B Group Total Reportedly Wanted To Throw Hands…
 3 days ago
10.10.19
Paramount Pictures' Premiere Of "Gemini Man"
Will Smith Developing A ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’…
 3 days ago
10.10.19
Tekashi69
6ix9ine Reportedly Signs $10M Record Deal From Prison
 3 days ago
10.10.19
Jeannie Mai Credits Jeezy For Helping Her Raise…
 3 days ago
10.10.19
Judge Denies Evelyn Lozada’s Restraining Order Against Ogom…
 3 days ago
10.10.19
Hella Lit: Issa Rae Announced As Next Celebrity…
 3 days ago
10.10.19
A Nipsey Hussle Biopgraphy Set To Be Released…
 4 days ago
10.09.19
Legendary Nights ,Meek Mill, Future, YG, Megan Thee Stallion, DJ MUSTARD
Future On New Song Preview: “I Don’t Know…
 4 days ago
10.09.19
10 items
10 Times Iman Tayla “Junie” Shumpert Jr. Looked…
 4 days ago
10.09.19
Lil’ Kim Offered The Fade To A PETA…
 4 days ago
10.09.19
Mac Miller’s Drug Suppliers Are Being Charged For…
 4 days ago
10.09.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close