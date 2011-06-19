Swishahouse Founder Michael “5000” Watts Talks Success, Artists, Lessons Learned

Swishahouse Records is the next independent label we are honoring in Houston for Black Music Month!

Swishahouse was founded in North Houston in the late 1990s by legendary DJ Michael ‘5000’ Watts and OG Ron C as a response to the popularity of chopped and screwed music from Houston’s south side. The label began by distributing mixtape series such as Before da Kappa, After da Kappa, Choppin Em Up and F*ck Action (which featured chopped and screwed versions of R&B songs). Acres Homes/Northside/Homestead are where many of the current/former artists hail.

97.9 The Box’s J-Que chopped it up with Watts to talk about the beginnings of Swishahouse, the artists that went mainstream, best Swisha House memories and lessons learned as an independent record label in the business.

Watch this exclusive mini-documentary from 97.9 The Box below!