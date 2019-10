From our sister station WKYSDC.com:

Chris Breezy popped in to the nation’s capitol on this week to promote his new album F.A.M.E. The Virginia superstar held an album listening at Bar 7 for WKYS listeners and sat in with Russ Parr and crew during their Millionaire Breakfast Club. The morning show crew cut up with Chris and asked him about his nude pics that leaked online, why he went Sisqo with his hair and his relationship with Trey Songz.

