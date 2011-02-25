CLOSE
Actor Charles S. Dutton’s Says Prison Helped Him Discover His Love For Acting

Former Roc star Actor Charles S. Dutton joined the Madd Hatta Morning Show to share his inspirational story, From Jail to Yale, a stageplay which sheds light on him being in and out of prison from ages 12-26.

There he discovered his passion for acting while doing plays in prison talent shows and drama groups. Once he discovered acting, he never looked back, received his GED and then when released, Dutton received his Bachelors degree and went on to Yale for Theater Arts.

He also details in his interview about inspiring the US Dream Academy. Listen to the interview and get details about the show…

About the U.S. Dream Academy

The U.S. Dream Academy focuses on impacting the lives of children with incarcerated parents and children falling behind in school. The program, founded by renowned gospel singer Wintley Phipps, is currently operating in 10 cities nationwide. Its research-based initiatives challenge nearly 800 young people daily and engage them in active learning through one-to-one mentoring, strong academics, and technology-driven activities and curricula. Visit our website at http://www.usdreamacademy.org.

Important Statistics

One in 40 children in the United States has an incarcerated parent.

More than 10 million children in the U.S. have had a parent in prison.

Each year about 400,000 mothers and fathers finish serving prison or jail sentences, and return home.

