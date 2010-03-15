CLOSE
Beyonce Admits To “Marriage Contract” With Jay

Beyonce Knowles recently sat down with German magazine Neon and revealed that she did sign a prenup and revealed that Jay assumes and believes that women even wear high heels just to go to the bathroom. Here’s an excerpt of the translated interview from mediatakeout.com:

Interviewer: Is your life easier since you are multimillionaire?

Beyonce: The fear of the student, have no future, being dependent on her boyfriend, objectively weigh heavier than the fears that torment me. Only music from subjective feeling arises – and subjective fears, many musicians have lost. We feel pain and depression, just like other people. What separates us, is perhaps the price of butter. But all that is essential, I feel like every hard working woman.

Interviewer: For example?

Beyonce: For example, I believe that in my relationship with Jay-Z – as in any genuine relationship – not everything is easy. I want children – not now, later. He’s entirely not aware of that fact yet. I want to sit around at home, also times in a tracksuit pants. He assumes and believes that women even wear high heels just to go to the bathroom.

Interviewer: Apparently Jay-Z has to pay you ,in the case of a separation after two years of marriage, ten million dollars, for each additional year of marriage is added an additional one million.

Beyonce: Anyone who thinks so because of what? I do not deny that there is a marriage contract. I would encourage any woman getting married to put on such a treaty, it will gain more influence on self-esteem. For details, I don’t express myself . I am not here on trial. “

GALLERY: Bey & Jay at Brooklyn  ceremonial groundbreaking

Beyonce: “Ask Jay If He Wants To Have Kids”

