Willie D Announces National Moment of Silence to Honor Nolan Wells

Source: 97.9 The Box / The Afternoon Sauce with G-Man

Houston rap legend Willie D is calling on people across the country to come together for a national moment of silence honoring Nolan Wells. The tribute is scheduled for Monday at 11 a.m. Central Time and will be streamed through Willie D’s Willie D Live YouTube channel.

RELATED: Nolan Wells: Attorneys And Activists Call For Federal Investigation

RELATED: Willie D’s Roast Ft. D.L. Hughley, Cedric & Ali Siddiq Coming Oct. 28

Willie D announced the tribute as an opportunity for supporters to collectively pause and remember Wells and his life. The Geto Boys rapper and Houston cultural figure is encouraging people from across the country to participate in the moment, whether they knew Wells personally or simply want to show their support.

The event is being organized as a public tribute and call for remembrance. Willie D’s announcement has already drawn attention from supporters planning to join the nationwide observance and pay their respects to Wells.

Those interested in participating can join Willie D Live on YouTube at 11 a.m. Central on Monday for the moment of silence.