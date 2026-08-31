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Jill Scott Reschedules Houston and Dallas Shows Due to Health Concerns

Published on August 31, 2026
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Art od Cool 2019
Source: Vicrtoria McGraw @victoriasaidit / Radio One Digital

Jill Scott has postponed the final four dates of her 2026 U.S. tour, including upcoming shows in Houston and Dallas, after testing positive for COVID 19. The Grammy Award winning singer announced the news to fans, explaining that what doctors initially believed was a minor virus was later determined to be COVID 19.

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Scott said she is feeling OK but is currently unable to go out without wearing a mask. With the health and safety of fans, her touring team and others in mind, the R&B star made the decision to reschedule the remaining U.S. dates of her “To Whom This May Concern” World Tour.

“I am very sorry to report that what doctors perceived to be a minor virus has turned into Covid 19,” Scott shared in her announcement. “For everyone’s safety and wellness, I have to reschedule my last four shows on the US TOUR as well.”

Houston fans will not have to wait long for Scott’s return. Her Houston concerts have been rescheduled for September 11 and September 12, while the Dallas performances will now take place September 14 and September 15.

Scott’s 2026 world tour celebrates the acclaimed singer, songwriter and actress’ extensive catalog and more than two decades as one of R&B and neo soul’s most recognizable voices. Fans with tickets to the affected Texas dates should check with their original ticket provider and venue for additional information regarding the rescheduled performances.

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