10 Easy Ways to Make Your Labor Day Weekend Even Better

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Labor Day is your chance to slow down, relax and enjoy a little extra time away from the daily grind. Whether you’re spending the day with family, hanging out with friends or enjoying some much-needed alone time, there are plenty of ways to make the holiday better.

Here are 10 simple things you can do to make your Labor Day even better:

1. Sleep In

Forget the alarm clock for a day. Catch up on some sleep and let your body enjoy the extra rest.

2. Fire Up the Grill

Nothing says Labor Day like good food. Throw some burgers, chicken, ribs or your favorite vegetables on the grill and enjoy a great meal.

3. Spend Time With Family and Friends

Labor Day is a perfect excuse to get together with the people you don’t get to see enough. Have a cookout, play games or simply sit around and catch up.

4. Get Outside

Take advantage of the day off. Go for a walk, ride your bike, visit a park or simply find a comfortable spot outside and enjoy the weather.

5. Turn Up the Music

Create a Labor Day playlist filled with your favorite songs. Good food, good people and good music can make almost any day better.

6. Take a Break From Work

It’s called Labor Day for a reason! Give yourself permission to step away from emails, deadlines and work-related phone calls.

7. Watch a Movie or Your Favorite Game

Sometimes you don’t need to go anywhere. Grab some snacks, get comfortable and enjoy a movie, TV marathon or sporting event.

8. Try Something New

Use your day off to explore. Check out a new restaurant, visit somewhere you’ve never been or try an activity you’ve always wanted to experience.

9. Take a Moment to Appreciate Life

Before the holiday comes to an end, take a few minutes to think about the things you’re thankful for and how far you’ve come.

10. Do Absolutely Nothing

Yes, doing nothing is perfectly acceptable! Sometimes the best way to spend a holiday is to relax, turn off the phone and enjoy having nowhere to be.

Make the Most of Your Day

However you celebrate Labor Day, don’t forget to enjoy it. The holiday is a chance to rest, recharge and spend time doing the things that make you happy.

So grill something good, turn up the music, surround yourself with good people—and most importantly, enjoy your day off!