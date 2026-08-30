Rod Wave Keeps Reworking Classics… Is It Paying Homage?

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Rod Wave has never been shy about pulling inspiration from the music that came before him, but his growing list of samples and interpolations is once again becoming a conversation.

On his newly released album Don’t Look Down, Rod Wave continues that trend. His song “One More Time” incorporates recognizable lyrics from Lil Wayne’s verse on Young Money’s 2009 hit “Every Girl,” giving a familiar moment from the late 2000s a new life through Rod’s signature melodic style.

The project also includes “Take Care,” where Rod appears to draw inspiration from Drake’s 2011 era and incorporates familiar lyrical ideas while creating his own record around them. Rather than simply recreating the original production, Rod puts his own sound behind the concept.

But borrowing from familiar records has caused controversy for the Florida artist before.

Rod’s 2023 song “Long Journey” interpolated material from Boosie Badazz and Webbie’s song of the same name. The situation led to a public dispute between Rod and Boosie over compensation. Rod recently claimed he offered Boosie $100,000 to settle their disagreement, but said Boosie rejected the offer. Boosie has maintained that he wanted proper compensation for his interest in the original record.

Lyfe Jennings has also spoken up. Rod’s 2020 track “Ain’t Mad At You” samples Jennings’ R&B classic “Must Be Nice.” Amid Rod and Boosie’s latest exchange, Jennings reportedly commented that he still hasn’t been paid either.

Sampling and interpolation have always been major parts of hip-hop, allowing artists to introduce older music to new generations. Rod Wave clearly has an ear for nostalgic records and finding ways to reshape them for his audience.

The question is whether Rod Wave’s approach should be viewed as paying homage or whether some artists have a point when they say credit and compensation need to come first.