Jamie Foxx Reveals How He Used Humor To Cope With Major Stroke Recovery

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Jamie Foxx‘s health journey has clearly left a lasting mark on him, even three years after the near-death experience that changed his life. The 58-year-old actor opened up on the most recent episode of “Baby, This Is Keke Palmer,” reflecting candidly on the brain bleed and stroke he suffered in 2023 while filming “Back in Action,” admitting it’s still something he struggles to fully make sense of.

“I was talking to him,” Foxx said, pointing upward. “This is me, bro. I put the smiles on people’s faces. Look at all these bad people out here. Why me?” He explained that he understood, on some level, that other people’s paths were their own, and that this particular ordeal was simply his to carry.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Foxx admitted that even the parts of his recovery he does remember, like rehab, were tough to process emotionally. He recalled pushing back against the idea that he’d been given a “second chance,” saying, “F— the second chance. What was wrong with my first chance?”

Foxx leaned heavily on humor to get through the hardest parts of his recovery, something his daughter Corinne, who joined him on the podcast, remembered vividly. She recalled that when Foxx was first admitted to the hospital, he impersonated Denzel Washington, not out of confusion, but as a joke. The problem was that medical staff couldn’t always tell the difference. “And they don’t know: is he OK or not?” Corinne said.

Foxx explained that comedy was simply the only tool he had to hold onto himself during such a frightening time. “That’s the only way that I could find myself,” he said, adding that he eventually went back to personally meet the 60 nurses who helped keep him alive during the ordeal.

Jamie Foxx’s Health Gave Him A New Lease On Life

One moment from that visit has clearly stuck with him. According to PEOPLE, a nurse at the Atlanta hospital where he recovered told him that less than 3% of patients who come in with his condition actually walk back out, noting that most don’t survive. She called him a miracle, a statement Foxx said only fueled his motivation moving forward. “It makes you want to go get it,” he told Keke.

Corinne also opened up about what it was like supporting her father through such a terrifying moment, admitting there wasn’t time to process fear in real time. “When you’re in it, you don’t have time to be scared because your brain overhauls adrenaline,” she said. “You’re in caretaking mode, and you’re never really ready to take care of your parent… but when it happened, I was like, ‘I got this.'”

Foxx first spoke publicly about the medical emergency back in July 2023, describing the experience bluntly. “I did go through… I went to hell and back,” he said at the time. He later revisited the ordeal in his 2024 Netflix special “What Had Happened Was,” which he said was emotionally exhausting to perform given how personal the material was.

Three years removed from the health scare that nearly took his life, Jamie Foxx’s reflections make it clear that while he’s grateful to still be here, the experience is one he’s still working through, one honest conversation at a time.

Jamie Foxx Reveals How He Used Humor To Cope With Major Stroke Recovery was originally published on bossip.com