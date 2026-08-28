J. Cole’s Fayetteville Homecoming: 29 Songs Fans Could Hear Sept. 23

Source: @realcoleworld / Instagram

J. Cole is coming home.

The Fayetteville native is scheduled to bring his The Fall-Off Tour to Crown Coliseum on Wednesday, Sept. 23, for an 8 p.m. performance.

The Crown Complex lists the hometown concert as one of the area’s major upcoming events, and Ticketmaster also confirms the Fayetteville date.

For Cole fans, the show carries more weight than another stop on a national tour. Fayetteville is the city that helped shape the rapper’s story, and a hometown performance gives him an opportunity to revisit songs from across his career while celebrating the place that has remained central to his identity.

Based on the setlist from recent 2026 performances, here are 29 songs Fayetteville fans could hear when Cole takes the stage. The actual setlist may change.