Tony Romo Hit With 3 New Citations

Tony Romo is facing three new citations stemming from his July arrest for allegedly operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback, 46, was issued citations Thursday, Aug. 27, for alleged first-offense operating while intoxicated, unsafe passing on the right side and possessing open intoxicants inside his vehicle, according to court records reviewed by PEOPLE. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel was first to report the news.

“Tony accepts full responsibility for his actions and has taken proactive steps to ensure that this isolated civil matter is properly resolved,” a spokesperson for Romo said in a statement obtained by the newspaper. “We are working with local authorities to bring this matter to a close and we are communicating with CBS about next steps.”

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Romo was arrested around 5:30 p.m. on July 23 after he was pulled over along Interstate 43 in Milwaukee. The retired NFL star and elite amateur golfer was in Wisconsin at the time for a golf tournament.

According to authorities, Romo performed poorly on standard field sobriety tests. Bodycam footage from the arrest also showed that he refused to take a breathalyzer test.

The incident has left Romo’s future with CBS Sports uncertain. The network placed him on leave “until further notice” on July 31, shortly after his arrest. Romo has served as CBS’ lead NFL game analyst alongside Jim Nantz since retiring from football.

Earlier this month, CBS Sports president David Berson said the network was still evaluating the situation.

“It’s an evolving situation, and therefore we’re still assessing,” Berson said, according to The New York Times. “There’s no timetable or final decision at this time.”

Berson called the matter both personal and legal.