Wisconsin Father Under Fire for Tripping Young Football Player

A Wisconsin father is facing a disorderly conduct citation after allegedly running onto a youth football field and tripping a 9-year-old player during a game.

The 41-year-old man, who has not been publicly identified, was cited by Mount Pleasant police and released from custody, according to CBS affiliate WDJT-TV.

The incident happened Saturday, Aug. 22, during a 10-U youth football game between the Racine Eagles and Milwaukee Colts in Mount Pleasant, Wis.

Cellphone video obtained by WDJT shows the man running onto the field during the game before appearing to trip a Racine player. Both the man and the child fell to the ground. According to Fox affiliate WITI-TV, the boy’s father is the Racine Eagles’ coach.

Police later stopped the man while he was driving nearby. Authorities said he was cooperative and admitted to tripping the child, acknowledging that he was wrong.

The man reportedly told police that he was upset about a play and became angry.

The boy’s father, Channing Schultz, condemned the incident.

“I was filled with anger, it was disgusting. It was the most cowardly act I’ve ever seen,” Schultz said, according to WITI. “For him to just do it with so much intent and he was committed. No words can fix that at all.”

The incident has drawn widespread criticism, with the confrontation raising concerns about adults crossing the line at youth sporting events.