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Mary J. Blige Reveals Why She Never Had Kids

Mary J. Blige is opening up about a deeply personal decision she made when she was younger—choosing not to have

Published on August 28, 2026
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Mary J. Blige is opening up about a deeply personal decision she made when she was younger—choosing not to have children.

The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul recently sat down with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson on their “IMO” podcast, where the conversation turned to motherhood, freedom and the choices women make throughout their lives.

Blige explained that her decision was heavily influenced by what she saw growing up. She watched family members struggle to find babysitters and balance raising children, and she felt they didn’t always have the freedom to make their own choices.

“When you’re younger, those are the choices you make,” Blige explained, reflecting on why she decided she didn’t want children.

But now that she’s older, Blige admits she sees motherhood differently.

She talked about watching her family members grow closer to their children and realizing just how valuable those relationships can be. That reflection has caused her to wonder at times what life might have been like if she had become a mother.

Blige also acknowledged that there are moments when she feels lonely. But she said she’s comfortable with her life and has learned to enjoy her own company.

Michelle Obama Has a Message for Women

Michelle Obama offered her own perspective during the conversation, emphasizing that becoming a mother isn’t what makes a woman whole.

Obama explained that people should first work on becoming a complete person rather than expecting a child to fill an emotional void.

Her message was simple: Women don’t have to become mothers to have fulfilling lives.

Mary J. Blige Chose Her Own Path

Mary J. Blige’s story is a reminder that there isn’t one blueprint for happiness.

Some women dream of becoming mothers. Others don’t. Some change their minds, while others remain comfortable with their decision.

For Blige, the decision was shaped by what she witnessed, her desire for freedom and the life she wanted to build for herself.

And while she admits that getting older has given her a different perspective, she’s learned to accept her journey for what it is.

What do you think about Mary J. Blige’s decision not to have children? Do you think women should feel pressured to become 

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