Ciara Says Too Many Female Friends Is a Red Flag

Source: Robert Kamau/GC Images / Robert Kamau/GC Images

Ciara has sparked a major relationship debate after sharing her thoughts on one of the biggest red flags women should look for when dating a man: having too many female friends.

The singer recently appeared on The Zeze Millz Show, where she was asked about relationship red flags and what women should pay attention to when getting to know a man.

Ciara made it clear that she doesn’t believe having female friends is automatically a problem. However, she said things can become concerning when the number of female friends starts to feel excessive.

“I don’t trip about, like, a guy having friends, but if it’s a lot, I think that’s a little concerning,” Ciara explained during the conversation.

She also pointed to the importance of boundaries once someone is in a serious relationship, saying couples shouldn’t get overly caught up in partying and being “turnt up” with friends.

So, How Many Friends Is Too Many?

That’s where the internet—and probably your group chat—comes in.

Is having a lot of female friends really a red flag? Or does it depend on how those friendships work?

A man can have plenty of female friends and still have healthy boundaries. But if those friendships involve flirting, secrecy, late-night conversations or people who don’t respect his relationship, that’s when things can become complicated.

And the same rule can go both ways.

Ciara’s comments aren’t necessarily saying that men shouldn’t have female friends. Instead, they raise a bigger question about boundaries and respect in relationships.

If you’re in a serious relationship, should your partner be comfortable with your entire friend group? Should your friendships change once you’re married? And is there a point where having too many friends of the opposite sex becomes suspicious?

There isn’t one answer that works for every couple.

But Ciara’s perspective has definitely opened up the conversation.

WHAT DO YOU THINK?

Is a man with a lot of female friends a red flag—or does it all come down to how he handles those friendships?

And here’s the real question:

How many female friends is TOO MANY?