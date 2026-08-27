Listen Live
Close
Music

Ozzy Osbourne’s Story Coming to Film

A long-awaited biopic about Ozzy Osbourne is moving closer to production, with his son Jack revealing that the screenplay is complete.

Published on August 27, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Jack Osbourne is giving fans an encouraging update on the long-awaited Ozzy Osbourne biopic, revealing that the film’s script is complete and the family is actively searching for a director.

The BRIT Awards 2026 - Show
Source: Justin Goff Photos / Getty

In an interview with E! News, Jack, 40, said the project is “done” with the script and that the team is now “going out to directors” as production moves forward.

The media personality also revealed that the filmmakers already have someone in mind to portray his late father, though he is not yet allowed to reveal the actor’s identity.

“We do,” Jack said when asked about casting. “Conversations have been had, and we’re very excited — if it all works out. It’s gonna be awesome.”

Sony announced the project in 2021 in partnership with Osbourne Media and Polygram Entertainment. Sharon Osbourne, Jack and his sister Aimee Osbourne are producers, with Lee Hall, known for writing Rocketman, attached to pen the screenplay.

Jack emphasized that the movie will be made with Ozzy’s fans in mind.

“We have to give the fans what they want,” he said. “We can’t make this artsy, kind of esoteric biopic.”

The film is expected to focus on Ozzy and Sharon’s relationship and will reportedly feature music spanning his solo career and his years as the frontman of Black Sabbath.

Ozzy died at 76 in July 2025 after suffering an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest and acute myocardial infarction. Just weeks earlier, he performed his final concert in Birmingham, reuniting with Black Sabbath for the band’s farewell performance.

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Dolly Parton Portrait Session

Social Media Shows Off The "Girls" For Dolly Parton #4Dolly

Hip-Hop Wired
A Conversation With Nas & Hit-Boy

Hit-Boy Tells Elliott Wilson & DJ Vlad He'll Never Work With Nas Again

Hip-Hop Wired
Jay-Z Gives Back to His Community for Mother's Day

Dame Dash Shares Last Texts With Aaliyah Before Her Death

Hip-Hop Wired
Dolly Parton at Scottrade Center

Beyoncé & Eminem Share Tributes To Dolly Parton

Hip-Hop Wired

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
Two bald men in sunglasses and jewelry standing in front of a building with "New Orleans" sign, promoting "Cash Money No Limit Tour
Events  |  J. Bachelor

Cash Money & No Limit Tour Brings Southern Hip-Hop Legends to Houston

Comments
The Turkey Leg Hut
Good Morning H-Town  |  J-Mac

Turkey Leg Hut Is Coming Back

Comments
Prison to Hollywood
13 Items
Entertainment  |  J. Bachelor

Locked Up: 12 Celebrities Serving Life In Prison

Comments
9 Items
News  |  tonyapendleton

'Def Poetry Jam' Star Black Ice Dead at 54

Comments
A Black man wearing a New York Yankees baseball cap and jewelry, posing with a serious expression against a red and gray background.
Good Morning H-Town  |  J-Mac

50 Cent’s G-Unit Sneakers Sell Out in Hours

Comments

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close