Ozzy Osbourne’s Story Coming to Film

Jack Osbourne is giving fans an encouraging update on the long-awaited Ozzy Osbourne biopic, revealing that the film’s script is complete and the family is actively searching for a director.

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In an interview with E! News, Jack, 40, said the project is “done” with the script and that the team is now “going out to directors” as production moves forward.

The media personality also revealed that the filmmakers already have someone in mind to portray his late father, though he is not yet allowed to reveal the actor’s identity.

“We do,” Jack said when asked about casting. “Conversations have been had, and we’re very excited — if it all works out. It’s gonna be awesome.”

Sony announced the project in 2021 in partnership with Osbourne Media and Polygram Entertainment. Sharon Osbourne, Jack and his sister Aimee Osbourne are producers, with Lee Hall, known for writing Rocketman, attached to pen the screenplay.

Jack emphasized that the movie will be made with Ozzy’s fans in mind.

“We have to give the fans what they want,” he said. “We can’t make this artsy, kind of esoteric biopic.”

The film is expected to focus on Ozzy and Sharon’s relationship and will reportedly feature music spanning his solo career and his years as the frontman of Black Sabbath.

Ozzy died at 76 in July 2025 after suffering an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest and acute myocardial infarction. Just weeks earlier, he performed his final concert in Birmingham, reuniting with Black Sabbath for the band’s farewell performance.