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Black Rom Com Movies Everyone Should Watch At Least Once

25 Black Rom-Coms Everyone Should Watch At Least Once

There is nothing more romantic than a Black love story. Check out 25 Black rom-coms everyone should watch at least once.

Published on August 20, 2026
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  • These films not only entertained but also showed what love can look like for Black people, inspiring audiences.
25 Black Rom-Coms Everyone Should Watch At Least Once
Source: Archive Photos / Getty

There is nothing more romantic than a Black love story and this list gives you 25 reasons to believe in it. Check out 25 Black rom-coms everyone should watch at least once. 

Whether you are celebrating Valentine’s Day, Black History Month, a lazy Sunday with your boo or just a solo night in with snacks and something that will make you feel all the way in your feelings, we have curated the definitive list of Black romantic comedies that deserve a permanent spot in your rotation.

It is special to see Black love represented on screen, especially with so many stories that don’t paint the prettiest picture of Black family and love in modern-day movies and television. Film has always had a way of filling the gap, giving dreamers a space to imagine what love could look like and giving the rest of us a mirror that reflects something true. In honor of that power, we want to highlight the meaningful relationships depicted in these films and remind you why Black storytelling in the romance genre has always hit differently.

Romantic comedy as a genre focuses on lighthearted, humorous plot lines centered on romantic ideas and the belief that true love can surmount most obstacles. The average rom-com has historically been White-facing and has rarely made space for Black people’s stories, which makes every film on this list that much more important. These movies did not just entertain us. They showed us what it looked like for people who looked like us to fall in love, fight for each other and choose each other at the end of every obstacle the plot threw at them.

From the kind of deeply romantic and lyrically beautiful love story that Love Jones delivers to the laugh-out-loud comedy chaos of Coming to America and Norbit, this list spans more than three decades of Black cinema with over 20 films starring A-list talent including Nia Long, Larenz Tate, Eddie Murphy, Shari Headley, Angela Bassett, Will Smith, Sanaa Lathan, Omar Epps and more. Some of these films you have seen a hundred times and know every line by heart. Some of them you may have slept on and need to revisit immediately. All 25 of them belong in your watch history.

So grab your person, call your girls, order the food and settle in. Watch the trailers below and then go find every single one of these films because Black love on screen is always worth your time.

25 Black Rom-Coms Movies Everyone Should Watch 

1. ‘Love Jones’

2. ‘Brown Sugar’

3. ‘Deliver Us From Eva’

4. ‘Just Wright’

5. ‘The Best Man’

6. ‘The Photograph’

7. ‘Poetic Justice’

8. ‘The Perfect Find’

9. ‘Love Don’t Cost A Thing’

10. ‘Love & Basketball’

11. ‘The Perfect Match’

12. ‘Southside With You’

13. ‘Sylvie’s Love’

14. ‘Jumping The Broom’

15. ‘If Beale Street Could Talk’

16. ‘Jason’s Lyric’

17. ‘A Thin Line Between Love & Hate’

18. ‘Two Can Play That Game’

19. ‘Daddy’s Little Girls’

20. ‘Norbit’

21. ‘Coming to America’

22. ‘Hitch’

23. ‘How Stella Got Her Groove Back’

24. ‘Entergalactic’

25. ‘Boomerang

What Black rom-coms would you add to the list? Comment your favorite below.

RELATED: Chadwick Boseman Movies: 10 Films Every Fan Should See

25 Black Rom-Coms Everyone Should Watch At Least Once was originally published on globalgrind.com

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