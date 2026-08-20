Black Cosplayers You Should Know
Black Cosplayers You Should Know: Meet The Creators Bringing Your Favorite Characters To Life
Cosplay is about stepping into another world, becoming your favorite character and letting your creativity run wild. But for Black cosplayers, the experience can also be about taking up space in fandom communities that have not always made room for them. Check out Black cosplayers you should know inside.
From anime icons to superheroes, video game characters and cartoon favorites, Black creators are showing that there is no limit to who can be brought to life. As Vice previously highlighted, creators like Kiera Please and others have pushed back against racist criticism surrounding Black people portraying characters who do not share their skin tone.
Kiera Please, in particular, has built a reputation for transforming into an impressive range of characters. Her work is a reminder that cosplay is about interpretation, creativity and having fun. Her perspective has also helped challenge the idea that Black cosplayers should only portray Black characters.
Then there is Chaka Cumberbatch, whose impact goes far beyond her own costumes. She created #28DaysOfBlackCosplay in 2015 to give Black cosplayers a dedicated space to celebrate their work and uplift one another. Ten years later, the movement has become a major part of the Black cosplay community. Cumberbatch told Crunchyroll that the goal was always bigger than herself. It was about creating space for the “multitudes of greatness” within Black cosplay.
And the community keeps growing. Creators are blending makeup, sewing, hairstyling, photography, performance and storytelling to create looks that deserve a double-take.
Whether you are already deep in your anime era or just discovering the world of cosplay, these creators are worth adding to your feed. Consider this your starter pack.
Black Cosplayers To Know
Kiera Please
A powerhouse known for versatile and creative character transformations across anime, cartoons, comics and pop culture. Her work continues to challenge traditional ideas about who can cosplay whom.
Chaka Cumberbatch
The visionary behind #28DaysOfBlackCosplay, a movement that has spent a decade uplifting Black cosplayers and creating community worldwide.
Cheyenne Ewulu
Creator, host and nerd culture multimedia powerhouse behind Pretty Brown And Nerdy, bringing personality, commentary and fandom together.
Tony Weaver Jr.
A creative voice in anime and nerd culture whose work blends storytelling, commentary and community building.
PumaDoesCosplay
A cosplay creator with a love for spooky, dark and macabre aesthetics, bringing plenty of personality to every transformation.
Snickerdoodlechan
Also known as Gumi, this Black cosplayer puts her own unique spin on beloved characters and brings plenty of personality to her looks.
ThouArtAnuli
A creative maker known for sewing, crafting and bringing imaginative characters to life. She is also part of the larger Black cosplay community that encourages newcomers to jump in and create.
RinneGoddess
A longtime name in the Black cosplay community whose character looks and creative artistry have made her a creator worth following. She has also been recommended as a resource for people looking to discover more Black cosplayers.
Kadejah Baylor
A creative cosplayer bringing her own perspective and style to fandom, proving that character interpretation is all about making the look your own.
CutiePieSensei
A beloved cosplay creator known for elaborate character transformations, artistry and convention presence. She has also spoken about navigating racism and sexism within cosplay spaces.
And that is only the beginning. Black cosplay is a whole universe, and these creators are helping make sure there is room for everybody to shine.
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Black Cosplayers You Should Know: Meet The Creators Bringing Your Favorite Characters To Life was originally published on globalgrind.com