Kehlani Shares Her Mental Health Routine

Kehlani is opening up about the routines and tools that help her manage her mental health.

In a Billboard cover story published Thursday, Aug. 20, the 31-year-old R&B singer detailed the steps she takes to maintain balance while living with bipolar disorder.

“I take medicine. I have to go to the gym; it’s not an option. I have to do yoga, take walks,” Kehlani said. She also emphasized the importance of spending time in nature, praying and building a relationship with God.

For the “Folded” hitmaker, establishing a routine is particularly important because of the unconventional demands of working in the music industry.

“You get in this cycle where you wake up at 6 p.m. because you were at the studio until 7 a.m.,” she explained, noting that such a schedule can mean missing sunlight and meals. “I have to have a routine supporting my wellness so I can freaking survive.”

Kehlani also called for greater mental health support for artists, saying wellness should be treated as an essential part of the industry.

“We need a lot more support for our wellness,” she said. “How do we ensure this person is well and can survive, because art only comes when we can take care of ourselves.”

Kehlani publicly revealed in April 2025 that she had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and borderline personality disorder. In a 2026 interview with VIBE, she said medication, therapy and increased awareness have helped her recognize her symptoms and triggers and better communicate when she needs support.